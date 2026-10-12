CUET Shutdown: New VC breaks lock to enter office with Chhatra Dal leaders

Amidst the ongoing student-led 'complete shutdown' at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Shaikh Shariful Alam entered his office after breaking the padlock.

He entered the campus at around 9:00 am on Monday.

According to university sources, the VC arrived on campus in a HiAce microbus. At the main gate, he identified himself only as a ‘teacher’. He later went to the vice-chancellor’s office with Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders, breaking the lock on the entrance.