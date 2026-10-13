CUET vice-chancellor confined for over 23 hours

The newly appointed vice-chancellor of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), Professor Sheikh Shariful Alam, has been confined inside the university’s vice-chancellor’s building for more than 23 hours.

Students locked the building at around 12:00 pm on Monday, leaving him trapped in his office. As of 11:00 am today, he had still been unable to leave the building.

In addition to locking the entrance, students have cut off the building’s water and electricity supplies. They say they will not unlock the gate until the new vice-chancellor resigns.

Meanwhile, teachers, officers and employees at CUET are also observing a work stoppage and a programme of ‘total non-cooperation’.