CUET vice-chancellor confined for over 23 hours
The newly appointed vice-chancellor of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), Professor Sheikh Shariful Alam, has been confined inside the university’s vice-chancellor’s building for more than 23 hours.
Students locked the building at around 12:00 pm on Monday, leaving him trapped in his office. As of 11:00 am today, he had still been unable to leave the building.
In addition to locking the entrance, students have cut off the building’s water and electricity supplies. They say they will not unlock the gate until the new vice-chancellor resigns.
Meanwhile, teachers, officers and employees at CUET are also observing a work stoppage and a programme of ‘total non-cooperation’.
On 21 September, Professor Sheikh Shariful Alam of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) was appointed CUET vice-chancellor, replacing Professor Abu Sadat Muhammad Sayem.
Because of the protests by teachers, students, officers and employees, the newly appointed vice-chancellor had been unable to visit the campus after taking office. However, yesterday, he broke the padlock placed on the vice-chancellor’s building by students and entered his office accompanied by Chhatra Dal leaders.
Since 22 September, students have been observing a ‘complete shutdown’, while teachers, officers and employees have been observing a work stoppage, demanding Sayem’s reinstatement. As a result, classes and examinations at the university have been suspended.
Because of the protests by teachers, students, officers and employees, the newly appointed VC had been unable to visit the campus after taking office. However, yesterday, he broke the padlock placed on the VC’s building by students and entered his office accompanied by Chhatra Dal leaders.
After news spread that the new VC had arrived on campus, students began gathering outside his office at around 9:30 am. At one point, they gave him a deadline to leave the office. When the deadline passed, they locked the entrance to the vice-chancellor’s building again at around 12:00 pm. They also cut off the building’s electricity and water supplies.
With the building locked by students, 10 to 11 people, including the vice-chancellor, were trapped inside. They included CUET Chhatra Dal president Wasif Rashed. The others were current and former students.
At around 1:30 am early on Tuesday, one of them fell ill. After receiving initial treatment at the university’s medical centre, he was advised to go to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.
I have no problem with students protesting. But I came to my office at 9:00 am and within two or three hours, they cut off the electricity, water and gas supplies like this. It is inhumaneProfessor Sheikh Shariful Alam, vice-chancellor, CUET
When asked about the situation, Professor Sheikh Shariful Alam told Prothom Alo, “There are four alumni with me. One is my friend, and two are senior to me. There are also six or seven regular students of the university.”
“I have no problem with students protesting. But I came to my office at 9:00 am and within two or three hours, they cut off the electricity, water and gas supplies like this. It is inhumane,” he said.
Professor Sheikh Shariful Alam added, “I have not received any written demands from the students. I am not aware of their position either. If they submit their demands in writing, I would inform the Ministry of Education or the University Grants Commission (UGC).”
Saying that he had been unable to sleep at night, the VC told Prothom Alo at around 10:45 am on Tuesday, “Food was brought by the police at 2:00 am, and that is what we ate. I have a severe headache, so I did not sleep last night. Others are also experiencing various problems.”
The protesting students say they want the vice-chancellor to resign. They will unlock the gate as soon as he steps down. Abidur Rahman, a student of the 2022–23 session of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering and one of the protesters, told Prothom Alo, “We will unlock the gate as soon as he resigns. He will then be able to leave respectfully.”
CUET Teachers’ Association president Professor Md Ahsan Ullah said, “We did not expect him to arrive like this. We will continue our non-cooperation programme. He used to say that many teachers and students supported him. Now let them help him.”