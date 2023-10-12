Where did US bring democracy by imposing sanction, asks Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen asked where the US succeeded in bringing democracy by imposing sanctions.

“I asked them (US officials) in which country did you establish democracy by imposing sanctions? You sanctioned Nigeria, Cambodia, and Hungary. Did you succeed anywhere? They replied that nowhere. So these are pointless. Such things create tension,” Momen said replying to a journalist at the weekly press briefing at his office on Thursday.

Asked if the US will slap any new sanctions including economic sanctions, the foreign minister said, “I don’t know anything about new sanctions. I have no idea if they will impose any new sanctions. But we’ve had a lot of discussions with them. I can’t infer from the discussions that they will not impose any sanction. This is irrelevant.”