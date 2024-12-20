Rumor Scanner debunks video claiming militancy emergence in Bangladesh

Fact-checking agency Rumor Scanner in an investigation found that a video on a performance of students at an annual competition in Jashore Jamia Islamia Madrasah was falsified as rise of militancy, gatherings or calls for jihad in Bangladesh.

It said the video of a competition at the Jamia Islamia Madrasa in Jashore is being claimed as a campaign for militancy in Bangladesh; which is misleading.

In a report published on its website on Thursday, the fact-checking body said a video was recently circulated on social media where a person is seen giving a sermon in Arabic with his face covered with a cloth and two other people in black attires are standing on either side of him with weapon-like objects covering their faces.

The video is being circulated claiming that militancy has risen in Bangladesh and that a call for jihad has been made.

The investigation of the Rumor Scanner Team debunked that the “video circulated has no connection with the rise of militancy, gatherings or calls for jihad in Bangladesh. In fact, it is a scene of a performance by students at the annual competition and award ceremony of a madrasa named Jashore Jamia Islamia”.