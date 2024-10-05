Foolproof security measures taken for Durga Puja: Army Chief
The Bangladesh Army has made comprehensive preparations to ensure the safety of all during the Durga Puja celebrations, the largest festival of the Hindu community in Bangladesh, while maintaining law and order.
Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman made the remarks during his visit to Dhakeshwari National Temple, where he observed the security measures put in place for the Durga Puja celebrations.
During his visit, the army chief extended warm greetings to all members of the community on the occasion of Durga Puja.
He also exchanged views with members of Mohanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee and the President of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad (BPUP) and others concerned.
Waker-Uz-Zaman said that the Bangladesh Army has implemented appropriate measures to ensure safety during the festival celebrations, following the interim government's directives.
As part of these efforts, army personnel have been deployed in all districts to ensure security at the places of worship.
The army chief hoped that all Bangladeshi Hindus would celebrate their festival in a joyful and festive atmosphere.
He urged all, regardless of their religion, to come together to celebrate Durga Puja with a spirit of cooperation and harmony.