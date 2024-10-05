Foolproof security measures taken for Durga Puja: Army Chief

The Bangladesh Army has made comprehensive preparations to ensure the safety of all during the Durga Puja celebrations, the largest festival of the Hindu community in Bangladesh, while maintaining law and order.

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman made the remarks during his visit to Dhakeshwari National Temple, where he observed the security measures put in place for the Durga Puja celebrations.

During his visit, the army chief extended warm greetings to all members of the community on the occasion of Durga Puja.

He also exchanged views with members of Mohanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee and the President of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad (BPUP) and others concerned.