Shakib Al Hasan accused in murder case
A murder case has been filed accusing national cricketer and former Awami League lawmaker Shakib Al Hasan with the Adabor police station.
The ace all-rounder has been accused of ordering the killing of garment worker Md Rubel. Victim’s father Rafiqul Islam lodged the case as the plaintiff Thursday night.
Garment worker Rubel was shot on 5 August in a clash centering the movement of students and people demanding resignation of the government. He succumbed to his injuries later while undergoing treatment.
According to police sources, a total of 156 persons have been made accused in the case, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader. Shakib Al Hasan is the accused no. 28 in the case. Besides, 400-500 unidentified persons have been made accused in the case.
Adabar police station inspector (investigation) Md Nazrul Islam confirmed the case.
According to the case statement, Rubel joined a protest procession in the Adabar area of Mohammadpur. The police opened fire on the procession on the order of the accused. Rubel was shot in his chest and abdomen. Later he succumbed to his injuries on 7 August.