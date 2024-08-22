Journalists Shakil, Rupa placed on 4-day remand

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed private channel Ekattor TV's former head of news Shakil Ahmed and his wife, former principal correspondent and anchor of the same TV channel Farzana Rupa on four-day remand in connection with a murder case filed over the death of garment worker Fazlul Karim.

Earlier, the journalist couple was taken to the the court today. The police sought for a 10-day remand for investigation.