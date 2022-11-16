Meta commits Tk 15m for rehabilitation of Sitrang-affected communities in Bangladesh

Meta, the parent company of social media platform Facebook, has committed more than Tk 15 million to Bangladesh Red Crescent Society and BRAC to help with rehabilitation efforts for the communities impacted by cyclone Sitrang, said a press release on Wednesday.

This commitment also includes funding to support disaster preparedness activities through Bangladesh Environment and Development Society in partnership with GlobalGiving.

Cyclone Sitrang has damaged at least 10,000 homes in Bangladesh, and about 1,000 shrimp farms were washed away in floods.

These contributions, which are being made directly and from Meta’s Crisis and Disaster Response Fund, will also go towards relief and disaster preparedness initiatives of the three Bangladesh-based non-profit organizations.