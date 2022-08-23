India hands over 32 rescued fishermen to Bangladesh

Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday handed over 32 Bangladeshi fishermen who were rescued from sea to Bangladesh Coast Guard.

Indian Coast Guard Ship, Varad rescued 32 Bangladeshi fishermen after their boats capsized at Indo-Bangla International Maritime Boundary Line and handed over them safely to Bangladesh Coast Guard Ship ‘Tajuddin (PL-72)’.

Bangladesh Coast Guard has thanked Indian Coast Guard for their humanitarian role in saving the lives of Bangladeshi fishermen, said a release of the ministry of defence of India.