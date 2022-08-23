Bangladesh

India hands over 32 rescued fishermen to Bangladesh

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday handed over 32 Bangladeshi fishermen who were rescued from sea to Bangladesh Coast Guard.

Indian Coast Guard Ship, Varad rescued 32 Bangladeshi fishermen after their boats capsized at Indo-Bangla International Maritime Boundary Line and handed over them safely to Bangladesh Coast Guard Ship ‘Tajuddin (PL-72)’.

Bangladesh Coast Guard has thanked Indian Coast Guard for their humanitarian role in saving the lives of Bangladeshi fishermen, said a release of the ministry of defence of India.

The Bangladeshi fishermen’s boats had capsized during cyclonic weather/ depression, which travelled along the coast of Bangladesh and West Bengal between 19-20 Aug 22.

Most of these fishermen were found clinging on to nets/ floats, in turbulent sea and struggling to survive for almost 24 hours after their boats had capsized, when they were sighted by Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft on 20 Aug 22.

Out of 32 Bangladeshi fishermen, 27 were rescued by Indian Coast Guard in deep waters and remaining 05 were rescued by Indian fishermen in shallow areas.

