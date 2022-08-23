India hands over 32 rescued fishermen to Bangladesh

The Bangladeshi fishermen’s boats had capsized during cyclonic weather/ depression, which travelled along the coast of Bangladesh and West Bengal between 19-20 Aug 22.
Most of these fishermen were found clinging on to nets/ floats, in turbulent sea and struggling to survive for almost 24 hours after their boats had capsized, when they were sighted by Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft on 20 Aug 22.
Out of 32 Bangladeshi fishermen, 27 were rescued by Indian Coast Guard in deep waters and remaining 05 were rescued by Indian fishermen in shallow areas.