Cox’s Bazar resort fire: Dhaka University, Jagannath University students among victims

Two of those killed in the resort fire at Patuartek Beach in Inani, Cox’s Bazar, were students at Dhaka University and Jagannath University.

They were Md Nafis Tehami and Laila Jahan Nabila. Nafis was a student in the Chinese Language and Culture programme at Dhaka University’s Institute of Modern Languages. Laila Jahan Nabila was a student of the 2019–20 academic year at the Department of Chemistry in Jagannath University.

A fire broke out at the wooden resort named Tuptup on Patuartek Beach on Saturday morning. According to the Fire Service, the resort had a restaurant on the ground floor and guest accommodation on the two floors above. It had no fire safety measures, and during an inspection in June, the Fire Service had declared the resort “risky”.