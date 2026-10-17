Cox's Bazar resort fire: Nur Alam loses wife, son, 4 other relatives

“My wife had been ill for some time. Even so, she went to Cox’s Bazar to spend time with family members. I had gone with them too. After reaching Cox’s Bazar, I returned to Chuadanga on Friday because of official work. When I learnt about the fire from the media on Saturday morning, I hurriedly made enquiries and discovered that six of those who had died were members of my family.”

Nur Alam, a senior marketing officer at the pharmaceutical company Drug International, who is based in Chuadanga, said this while speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone.

Ten people were killed when a fire broke out at a wooden resort on Patuartek Beach in Inani, Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, around 7:30 am on Saturday.