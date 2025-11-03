Internet prices to rise by 20pc under proposed government policy: ISPAB

Recently, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) drafted a set of guidelines for Fixed Telecom Service Providers (FTSPs), which the ISPAB has opposed.

Under the new guidelines, FTSP operators will have to share 5.5 per cent of their revenue and contribute 1 per cent to the Social Obligation Fund (SOF). In addition, their procurement costs will increase by 14 per cent.

ISPAB President Aminul Hakim said that the government has deviated from its original purpose regarding the telecommunications sector and is now acting inconsistently with public interest. “The government is moving in the wrong direction,” he said.