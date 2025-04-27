Internet prices to decrease at two levels

Multiple companies have announced reductions in internet prices at two stages of the supply chain, with the rates cut by 10 to 20 per cent.

However, questions remain over how much it will benefit the consumers.

According to operators, internet pricing depends on multiple factors, and it should not be expected that a reduction in bandwidth prices at two levels would directly lead to a decrease in prices at the consumer level.

The Bangladesh Submarine Cable PLC (BSCPLC), a state run entity, made the first announcement on price reduction as it declared to reduce prices of its all services by 10 per cent on 22 March.

Later, private internet service provider Fiber@Home also announced a price cut. Most recently, another private provider, Summit Communications, joined in with a similar announcement on 22 April.