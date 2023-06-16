President asks university authorities to ensure quality of research

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday asked the university authorities to ensure the quality of research apart from increasing the number of research.
“Ensure the quality in research . . . not the numbers only,” the president said as a four-member delegation of Dhaka University led by its vice-chancellor professor Md Akhtaruzzaman paid a courtesy call on him at his official residence, Bangabhaban, Dhaka.
The Head of the State added: “Ensure quality in research, not only increase numbers ... Steps must also be taken in this connection.”
Mohammed Shahabuddin, also the chancellor of the university, advised the university authorities to focus more on research activities to explore time-befitting knowledge and keep pace with the competitive world.
Thanking the university authorities for making Dhaka University free of session-jam, President Shahabuddin said, “The incumbent government’s continuity and political stability have contributed positively to this regard.”
He also said the country is now moving fast on the path of development and progress where new innovations in knowledge and science are mandatory.
During the meeting, the vice-chancellor apprised the president of the academic development and activities of the university.
Professor Akhtaruzzaman said, “The session congestion caused by the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic has already been cleared by rescheduling examinations and class schedules under the ‘loss and recovery plan’.”
Later, vice-chancellor of the North South University (NSU) professor Atiqul Islam paid a courtesy call on the president.
During the meeting, the NSU vice-chancellor informed the president about the overall activities of the university.
The president stressed the need for ensuring quality education and formulating world-standard academic curriculum.
The secretaries concerned to the Bangabhaban were also present there.