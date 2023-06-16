President asks university authorities to ensure quality of research

The Head of the State added: “Ensure quality in research, not only increase numbers ... Steps must also be taken in this connection.”

Mohammed Shahabuddin, also the chancellor of the university, advised the university authorities to focus more on research activities to explore time-befitting knowledge and keep pace with the competitive world.

Thanking the university authorities for making Dhaka University free of session-jam, President Shahabuddin said, “The incumbent government’s continuity and political stability have contributed positively to this regard.”

He also said the country is now moving fast on the path of development and progress where new innovations in knowledge and science are mandatory.