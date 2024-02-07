Relief as recurrence of gunshots decreases at Naikhongchhari, Ukhia

Fear and panic has gripped people in 13 bordering villages in Ghumdhum and Palangkhali since the fight broke out weeks ago. Now they are somewhat relieved as the sound of gunshots has died down significantly.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Touhidul Islam 42, from Ghumdhum union’s Mandal Para near Dhekibunia border post said his family members have been staying in a relatives house in Whaikhyang, Teknaf since Sunday. He said though there is a fear of death, he could not shift due to the cattle and other domesticated animals. He felt relieved as he heard a decreased number of gunshots from last night.

Most of the 50-60 shops at Betbuniya Bazar were seen open during a visit in the area at around 8:30 am today, Wednesday, with people seen gathering there. The number of buyers at vegetable shops was also increasing.

Only a few shops used to open for the last few days as a number of bullets and mortar rounds fired from the neighbouring country fell in the Bangladesh territory due to the clash between the Myanmar government forces and the rebel Arakan Army across the border.