BASIC Bank scam: Court orders to seize assets of Abdul Hye

A court in Dhaka has ordered the authorities concerned to seize the properties of former BASIC Bank chairman Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu and four of his family members in connection with a notorious financial scam.
Asaduzzaman, judge of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court, passed the order on Wednesday, said Mahmud Hossain Jahangir, public prosecutor (PP) of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
The PP told Prothom Alo that the anti-graft watchdog is inquiring against Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu and his family members on allegations of amassing wealth beyond declared sources.
They filed a petition with the court, seeking its order to confiscate properties of the former chairman and four of his family members – his wife Shirin Akter, son Sheikh Sabid Hye, daughter Sheikh Rafa Hye, and brother Sheikh Shahriar, he said, adding the court held a hearing on the petition and passed the order on Wednesday.
PP Mahmud Hossain Jahangir further said they presented details of properties held by Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu, including assets in the Bashundhara residential area and Banani.
The ACC submitted charge sheets in 58 cases against the former BASIC Bank chairman in June last year.
According to a Prothom Alo report, he owns 138 kathas of land in the Bashundhara residential area and is now trying to sell it.