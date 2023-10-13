BASIC Bank scam: Directors hold Sheikh Abdul Hye liable

BASIC Bank directors have told the Anti-Corruption Commission that loan proposals or approvals were hardly discussed in the board meetings and working papers were sent to the directors on the previous night of the meeting.

Besides, documents concerning loan approvals were not given to the directors.

The directors said BASIC Bank former chairman Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu and managing director Kazi Fakhrul Islam would approve loans for companies which exist only in name keeping them (directors) in the dark year after year.

Around Tk 22 billion had been embezzled through fraud.

However, bank and company law experts have raised questions over the crediblity of such statements by former directors of the bank.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Supreme Court lawyer Ahsanul Karim said, "As per the company law, working papers are sent to the directors seven days ahead of board meeting of a bank.

Decisions of loan proposal or approval have been taken by the board of directors. It is considered that loans have been approved unanimously in the meeting of board of directors if any of the directors doesn't have any objection over the loan proposals."

Lawyers Ahsanul Karim also said, "As per law, there is no obligation for directors to sign the resolution. BASIC Bank directors cannot say they don't know anything about the loan scam or they were kept in the dark. The chairman and the MD have done everything. In fact, the directors in no way can avoid the liabilities of loan scam of the BASIC Bank."

In September 2015, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed 59 cases on charges of embezzling and laundering Tk 22.65 billion from BASIC Bank.

Sheikh Abdul Hye was not made accused in these cases. However, there were allegations that Sheikh Abdul Hye was the mastermind behind turning the state-owned reputed bank into a bank of loan scams.