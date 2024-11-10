Sylhet: Missing girl found dead in pond 

Kanaighat police station officer-in-charge Abdul Awal confirmed that the body was retrieved from the pond near her house around 4am.

There were marks of injuries in the body and her throat was tied with ropes, he said, suspecting that the body was thrown into the pond after she had been murdered.

The victim’s father alleged that Muntaha was abducted in a planned way while they lodged a general diary with the police station in this regard.