Great danger signal-10 in nine districts as Remal advances further  

In a latest weather bulletin, the authorities also announced that nine coastal districts – Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, Barguna, Barishal, Bhola, and Patuakhali – and their adjoining islands and chars will remain under the purview of the great danger signal no. 10.

The cyclonic storm was positioned approximately 400 km southwest of Chattogram port, 300 km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 330 km south of Mongla port, and 295 km south of Payra port at 6 am today. It is expected to intensify as it moves further northwards.

The maximum sustained wind speed near the center is currently 64 km per hour, with gusts reaching up to 130 km per hour. The sea conditions near the cyclone centre are very rough.