Bangladesh key part of Canada’s just launched Indo-Pacific strategy: Ambassador

The High Commissioner frther said the new Indo-Pacific strategy recognises Bangladesh in the Indo-Pacific at large and is absolutely critical for Canada and for Canadians.
The Canadian envoy was speaking at an event hosted by the Canada Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CanCham Bangladesh) celebrating 50 years of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Canada.
It will usher in a new era of making Canada attractive and a long-term significant partner in the region and Bangladesh is a key part of that strategy
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen spoke as the chief at the event. Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) president Md. Jashim Uddin, CanCham president Masud Rahman and Principal of Canadian International School of Bangladesh Janice Smales also spoke at the event.
The Indo-Pacific region is key to Canada’s economic growth, prosperity and security.
As a Pacific nation, Canada recognises that the Indo-Pacific region is critically important for the long-term prosperity, health and security of Canadians.
High commissioner Nicholls said they need to bring more trade missions in both directions and laid emphasis on making people aware of the opportunities that Bangladesh offers.
“We need to bring more Bangladeshis to Canada as well,” she said.
The High Commissioner also said they never forget that both Canada and Bangladesh are promoters of democracy, diversity of languages and both countries are free traders, multilateralists and peacekeepers. “We have a lot in common.”
Nicholls highly appreciated Bangladesh’s efforts in reducing poverty significantly over the past 50 years which she finds unprecedented. “Canada is honoured to be part of that journey with Bangladesh.”
“So, as we move forward, we need to work together as we had done in the past. I know we have much more to achieve,” she added.