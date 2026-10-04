Rooppur: Nuclear power may reach the grid in December

The nuclear fuel for the second unit is also ready. The first shipment for the second unit could arrive in Bangladesh next Thursday. A total of nine shipments are expected to arrive in this phase.

Experts say nuclear fuel cannot simply be obtained whenever needed, so it must be stockpiled in advance. Once power generation begins at the first unit, any malfunctioning fuel assembly will have to be replaced immediately. This is why additional fuel has been brought in. At the same time, all the fuel for the second unit needs to be brought to Rooppur before December.

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is the largest single project in the country’s history. The project is being implemented by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission under the Ministry of Science and Technology. The Nuclear Power Plant Company Bangladesh Limited (NPCBL), under the commission, is responsible for its operation.

Russian contractor Atomstroyexport is constructing two 1,200MW units at Rooppur.

Science and Technology Minister Fakir Mahbub Anam told Prothom Alo Saturday that the project had been delayed by two months because of a fault.

“Everything is now progressing properly. There is no uncertainty over the fuel either. One fuel shipment is expected to arrive every week. Once a few more tests are completed, the process of trial electricity generation will begin. We are working with a plan to supply electricity by December,” he said.