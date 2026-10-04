Rooppur: Nuclear power may reach the grid in December
The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna is moving towards the final stages before beginning electricity generation. A safety valve test for the plant’s first unit was successfully completed last Wednesday. Another test will be conducted at a higher pressure. As much as 300 megawatts of electricity could be connected to the national grid on a trial basis by the end of December.
Sources at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant said controlled nuclear fission inside the reactor had initially been scheduled to begin in September. The process was delayed after faults were detected during safety valve testing.
During Wednesday’s test, the authorities checked whether the control valves were functioning properly. Fire safety and radiation-related safety measures were also checked before the test began.
Two officials involved with the nuclear power plant told Prothom Alo that such tests are crucial before commissioning the first unit of the Rooppur plant. Safety valves play an important role in keeping pressure within specified limits inside the reactor’s primary systems. If excessive pressure builds up, the valves release it to maintain safe conditions. The tests are being conducted only after all necessary conditions have been met.
According to plant sources, the test was conducted from both the main control room and the emergency control room. Tests of pressure control and pressure relief in the first unit were completed.
The authorities monitored the valves’ opening and closing, response speed, warning signals, and the pressure and temperature required for various operations.
The 16-megapascal safety valve pressure test was conducted on Wednesday morning after beginning on Tuesday night. Another test at 18 megapascals is expected to be conducted very soon.
Shafiqul Islam, a professor in the Department of Nuclear Engineering at the University of Dhaka, told Prothom Alo that the megapascal is a unit of pressure. The normal pressure inside a nuclear reactor vessel is 16 megapascals. A successful test at that pressure means the plant can proceed towards operation.
However, it must also be capable of ensuring safety at a higher pressure. That is why the 18-megapascal test is important. He said the plan to supply electricity to the national grid in December was not unrealistic and could be achieved if everything proceeded as planned.
Fuel for second unit also on the way
An official involved with the plant said several more tests remain in the final stage, but they are not particularly difficult. Once these tests are completed, heat production will begin. The heat will be used to produce steam, which will drive turbines and generate electricity.
Meanwhile, some uncertainty had recently emerged over shipments of nuclear fuel.
Sources at the Ministry of Science and Technology said there was no uncertainty regarding nuclear fuel for Rooppur. All the fuel for the first unit reached Rooppur in 2023. Fuel loading into the reactor vessel of the first unit was completed in May this year.
An additional shipment for the first unit arrived on Friday night and reached Rooppur at 12:30 pm on Saturday under special security provided by the Bangladesh Army.
The nuclear fuel for the second unit is also ready. The first shipment for the second unit could arrive in Bangladesh next Thursday. A total of nine shipments are expected to arrive in this phase.
Experts say nuclear fuel cannot simply be obtained whenever needed, so it must be stockpiled in advance. Once power generation begins at the first unit, any malfunctioning fuel assembly will have to be replaced immediately. This is why additional fuel has been brought in. At the same time, all the fuel for the second unit needs to be brought to Rooppur before December.
Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is the largest single project in the country’s history. The project is being implemented by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission under the Ministry of Science and Technology. The Nuclear Power Plant Company Bangladesh Limited (NPCBL), under the commission, is responsible for its operation.
Russian contractor Atomstroyexport is constructing two 1,200MW units at Rooppur.
Science and Technology Minister Fakir Mahbub Anam told Prothom Alo Saturday that the project had been delayed by two months because of a fault.
“Everything is now progressing properly. There is no uncertainty over the fuel either. One fuel shipment is expected to arrive every week. Once a few more tests are completed, the process of trial electricity generation will begin. We are working with a plan to supply electricity by December,” he said.
Trial generation may continue for 7–8 months
Sources at the Rooppur plant said power generation inside the reactor vessel could begin by the end of this month. Once the power level is gradually increased from 3 per cent to 30 per cent of capacity, electricity can be connected to the national grid. The plant will then be able to supply 300MW at a time.
Plant officials said trial generation could continue for seven to eight months after it begins.
Once electricity is supplied to the national grid, Bangladesh will become the world’s 33rd country to generate nuclear power. Rooppur was recognised as a nuclear facility after nuclear fuel arrived at the project site in October 2023. With the arrival of the fuel, Bangladesh was also added to the list of countries possessing nuclear energy.
The Rooppur project was originally scheduled for completion by December 2025. Its deadline has been extended twice, and the project is now scheduled to run until June 2028. Under the contract with the contractor, the extension does not allow the project cost to be increased.
However, the rise in the value of the US dollar has increased the project cost by Tk 260 billion. The total cost of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is expected to be Tk 1.38686 trillion.