Rooppur enters final stage of power generation, when will commercial operation begin

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has entered the final phase of testing, with preparations underway to supply around 300 megawatts of electricity to the national grid on a trial basis next month.

However, the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA) must review and approve the results of each test before the plant can begin generating power.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology and plant officials, the loading of nuclear fuel into the reactor vessel of the first unit was completed on 12 May. Once the ongoing tests are completed, a controlled nuclear fission reaction will begin inside the reactor. The heat generated will produce steam to drive turbines and generate electricity, making Bangladesh the world's 33rd nuclear power-producing country.