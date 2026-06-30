Rooppur power plant: Equipment worth Tk 270 million purchased for Tk 2.14 billion

Following the controversial “pillow scandal,” fresh irregularities have emerged in procurement for the housing project at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. This time, the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has detected irregularities in the purchase of electrical substation equipment and generators for 11 residential buildings in the project’s “Green City” housing complex.

The audit found that the government paid nearly eight times the official price for the procurement. Equipment officially valued at around Tk 270 million was billed at Tk 2.1 billion, resulting in excess expenditure of approximately Tk 1.8 billion.

According to the CAG’s audit report, the government suffered substantial financial losses because the equipment was purchased at prices far higher than those fixed by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the official cost estimates.

The Rooppur project had previously come under scrutiny over unusually high spending on pillows, furniture and construction materials. This time, the audit has raised questions over almost every stage of procuring power supply equipment—from the preparation of tender documents and bid evaluation to the issuance of work orders, approval of bills and payment.