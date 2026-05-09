Rooppur project: Tk 30,000 dressing table bought at Tk 550,000

A dressing table that has a market value of Tk 30,500 was shown in government project documents as being purchased for as much as Tk 550,000 — nearly 18 times higher than its actual price.

The unusually high pricing has emerged in the construction project of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP), following earlier controversies such as the widely discussed “pillow scandal”.

According to an investigation by the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), significant irregularities were found in furniture procurement for the project’s residential complex, known as “Green City”.

The probe revealed that Tk 33.3 million was allegedly spent as excess cost in the purchase of dressing tables alone.