‘Bangladesh makes laudable progress in implementing child rights’

Bangladesh has made laudable progress in implementing child rights to end child labour and ensure education and other rights of children in the country.

The observation came in a daylong consultation meeting on the draft Universal Periodic Review (UPR) report on child affairs held at Begum Rokeya auditorium of RDRS Bangladesh in the city on Thursday.

On behalf of the Child Rights Advocacy Coalition in Bangladesh and Joining Forces Bangladesh, Udayankur Seba Sangstha (USS), a local partner organization of Plan International Bangladesh, organized the consultation on the UPR report.