7 arrested to be interrogated at jail gate

A Dhaka court has asked the authorities to interrogate seven people at the jail gate, detained from Shahbagh on Friday while protesting the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed.

Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court passed the order on Saturday.

Sources said Shahbagh police sought seven-day remand for the seven people arrested in a case filed over 'attempt to kill policemen'.