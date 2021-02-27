7 arrested to be interrogated at jail gate

A Dhaka court has asked the authorities to interrogate seven people at the jail gate, detained from Shahbagh on Friday while protesting the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed.
Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court passed the order on Saturday.
Sources said Shahbagh police sought seven-day remand for the seven people arrested in a case filed over 'attempt to kill policemen'.
According to the remand plea, the interrogation is needed to find fugitives and instigators of the incident of the clashes with policemen.
The seven arrested persons are: Tamzid Haidar of Narayanganj, Nozir Amin Chowdhury of Kishoreganj, ASM Tanzimur Rahman of Noakhali, Dhaka University student Akib Ahmed, Arafat Saad of Barishal, Nazifa Jannat of Lakshmipur and Jayati Chakrabarti of Patuakhali.
Shahbagh police station’s sub inspector Shahidul Islam Shaeed is the investigating officer of the case. Apart from the seven named accused, 100-150 unidentified persons were also made accused in the case.
Leaders and activists of left-leaning students’ organisations on Friday clashed with police while bringing out a torch procession, protesting the custodial death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed and demanding the abolition of Digital Security Act (DSA).