7 get life term for murder in Chattogram

The court also sentenced one of the convicts to additional 10 years in jail and fined Tk 10,000.
After the verdict was announced, five of the seven convicts present in the court were sent to jail and arrest warrants were issued against the other two.
According to the case, the convicts hacked Mamunur Rashid Mamun to death for protesting against drugs and eve-teasing in Shahmirpur area of Karnafuli upazila on 26 September in 2018.
They also hacked Mamun’s friend Aziz, leaving him seriously injured.
A case was filed at Karnafuli police station in this regard.
On 11 March, 2019, the police submitted charge-sheet against the seven. The court framed charges against the accused on 5 January last year.