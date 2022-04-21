7 get life term for murder in Chattogram

A Chattogram court on Wednesday sentenced seven people to life imprisonment for killing a youth and stabbing another in Karnafuli upazila of Chattogram.

The convicts are- Md Azam, Faruq, Ali Azgar, Shawkat Hossain, Omar Uddin, Ashraful Alam Sumon and Md Parvez.

Judge AKM Mozammel Haque Chowdhury of the Chattogram Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal handed down the verdict, said Ayub Khan, public prosecutor (PP) of the tribunal.