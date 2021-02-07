7 int'l rights groups ask UN to review Al Jazeera report

Seven international rights organisations have requested the United Nations to protest against a move that used the UN in an attempt to cover up certain allegations made by the Qatar-based media outlet Al Jazeera.

On Friday, in a joint statement, the rights bodies also requested the UN to seek explanation from the high command of Bangladesh Army.

The statement was co-signed by the Human Rights Watch, International Federation for Human Rights, Asian Human Rights Commission, World Organisation Against Torture, Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development, Robert F Kennedy Human Rights and Eleos Justice.

The statement is available on the Human Rights Watch website.

It calls on the UN to conduct its own inquiry into the allegations and take a fresh look at the human rights record of all Bangladesh units and individuals involved in the UN-led peacekeeping missions.