7 March speech defends universal values, freedom: UNESCO

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay on Tuesday said the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman defended universal values, freedom, human rights and dignity, reports state-run news agency BSS.

“. . . it defended universal values, freedom, human rights, dignity, progress in education, culture and sciences,” she said in a video message played on the 7th day of a 10-day special programme marking birth centenary of Bangabandhu and the golden jubilee of the country’s independence.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) DG said 50 years ago on 7 March, Bangabandhu gave his historic and momentous speech that marked the history of Bangladesh and the world, momentous because this day led to the country’s independence.

“These are precisely the reasons why UNESCO inscribed this historic speech in its memory of the world register. It’s also why our organisation is delighted to join in the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of birth of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” she said.