Risk of COVID-19: Advisory issued to avoid traveling to India unless absolutely necessary

Due to the rising spread of a new variant of the coronavirus in neighboring India and several other countries, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued an advisory urging people to avoid traveling to those countries unless absolutely necessary. The warning was issued by the Disease Control Branch of the DGHS. It also instructed increased health screening and surveillance at all land ports and airports across the country to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

These directives were issued today, Monday, in a notice signed by Professor Dr. Halimur Rashid, Director of the Communicable Disease Control Branch of the DGHS. The notice stated that new subvariants of the coronavirus—particularly Omicron LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB 1.8.1—are spreading in several neighboring countries.

To prevent potential transmission of these variants into Bangladesh through international travelers, surveillance must be strengthened at IHR (International Health Regulations) desks at all land, sea, and airports for both inbound travelers from India and other affected countries, and outbound travelers from Bangladesh to those destinations. Additionally, certain precautionary measures should be taken to address the associated risks.