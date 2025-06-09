Risk of COVID-19: Advisory issued to avoid traveling to India unless absolutely necessary
Due to the rising spread of a new variant of the coronavirus in neighboring India and several other countries, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued an advisory urging people to avoid traveling to those countries unless absolutely necessary. The warning was issued by the Disease Control Branch of the DGHS. It also instructed increased health screening and surveillance at all land ports and airports across the country to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.
These directives were issued today, Monday, in a notice signed by Professor Dr. Halimur Rashid, Director of the Communicable Disease Control Branch of the DGHS. The notice stated that new subvariants of the coronavirus—particularly Omicron LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB 1.8.1—are spreading in several neighboring countries.
To prevent potential transmission of these variants into Bangladesh through international travelers, surveillance must be strengthened at IHR (International Health Regulations) desks at all land, sea, and airports for both inbound travelers from India and other affected countries, and outbound travelers from Bangladesh to those destinations. Additionally, certain precautionary measures should be taken to address the associated risks.
One death from COVID-19 reported last Thursday in Bangladesh. Although the situation is not yet alarming, COVID-19 cases are rising in the country. Researchers at icddr,b have reported the detection of a new variant of the virus named XFG. Another subvariant, XFC, has also been identified. Both are subvariants of the highly transmissible JN-1 strain of the Omicron variant.
COVID-19 prevention guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS):
* Wash your hands thoroughly with soap at least seven times a day (for at least 23 seconds each time).
* Wear a mask to cover your nose and mouth.
* Maintain a minimum distance of 3 feet from infected individuals.
* Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
* Cover your nose and mouth with your elbow, tissue, or cloth when sneezing or coughing.
Entry point guidelines for travelers:
* Strengthen health screening and surveillance at all land, sea, and airports via IHR (2005) health desks.
* Use thermal scanners or digital handheld thermometers to monitor temperatures without physical contact.
* Ensure an adequate stock of masks, gloves, and PPE for healthcare workers.
* Promote public awareness by spreading disease prevention messages.
* Avoid traveling to India and other affected countries unless absolutely necessary.
Instructions for suspected COVID-19 cases:
Stay at home if you're feeling unwell. If symptoms worsen, seek care at the nearest hospital.
Ask the patient to wear a mask to cover their nose and mouth.
If needed, contact the IEDCR hotline at 01401-196293.