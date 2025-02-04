Why should Chinmoy Das not be granted bail in seditious case, HC issues rule
The High Court has issued a rule on question of granting bail to Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatan Jagran Jote spokesperson and former ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari in a sedition case filed over alleged desecration of the national flag.
The High Court bench of Justice Md Atowar Rahman and Justice Md Ali Reza issued the rule today, Tuesday, after hearing the bail petition filed by Chinmoy Das.
Lawyer Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "The court has sought an explanation as to why the petitioner should not be granted bail in that case. The state has been given two weeks to respond to the rule."
In the case, the Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge rejected Chinmoy's bail petition on 2 January. Following this, Chinmoy filed an interim bail petition with the High Court on 12 January. After hearing the petition, the court issued the rule today.
Lawyers Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya and Prabir Halder represented Chinmoy in court while additional attorney general Mohammad Arshadur Rouf and Anik Ar Haque represented the state.
Previously, on 26 November of last year, there was a clash at the Chittagong court premises following the rejection of Chinmoy Krishna Das's bail in the sedition case. During this time, lawyer Saiful Islam was beaten and killed. After the bail was denied in the sedition case, Chinmoy Krishna Das was taken to jail on 26 November of last year.
Although the bail hearing was scheduled for the following day, court proceedings were suspended due to a strike called by lawyers in protest of the killing. The court later rescheduled the hearing for 3 December. When none of Chinmoy's lawyers were present on that day, the court set 2 January as the next hearing date, where the bail petition was again denied.
Earlier, on 31 October of last year, a sedition case was filed by Chattogram city’s Chandgaon Mohora Ward BNP General Secretary Firoz Khan at Kotwali Police Station against Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari and 19 others. Firoz Khan was later relieved from his position in the BNP. Several individuals, including Chinmoy Krishna Das, were arrested in connection with this case.