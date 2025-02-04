Why should Chinmoy Das not be granted bail in seditious case, HC issues rule

The High Court has issued a rule on question of granting bail to Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatan Jagran Jote spokesperson and former ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari in a sedition case filed over alleged desecration of the national flag.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Atowar Rahman and Justice Md Ali Reza issued the rule today, Tuesday, after hearing the bail petition filed by Chinmoy Das.

Lawyer Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "The court has sought an explanation as to why the petitioner should not be granted bail in that case. The state has been given two weeks to respond to the rule."

In the case, the Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge rejected Chinmoy's bail petition on 2 January. Following this, Chinmoy filed an interim bail petition with the High Court on 12 January. After hearing the petition, the court issued the rule today.