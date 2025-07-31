Bangladesh

Advisers endorse in principle amendment to City Corporation Law

The Council of Advisers in its meeting on Thursday in principle approved the draft Local Government (City Corporation) (2nd Amendment) Ordinance-2025.

The draft of the 'Local Government (City Corporation) (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2025' was approved, subject to vetting by the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division, according to a media release issued by the Cabinet Division.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus chaired the meeting of the Council of Advisers.

