Advisers endorse in principle amendment to City Corporation Law
The Council of Advisers in its meeting on Thursday in principle approved the draft Local Government (City Corporation) (2nd Amendment) Ordinance-2025.
The draft of the 'Local Government (City Corporation) (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2025' was approved, subject to vetting by the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division, according to a media release issued by the Cabinet Division.
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus chaired the meeting of the Council of Advisers.