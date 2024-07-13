Dhaka South City Corporation: More earnings, less services

With the promise of building a ‘dynamic, beautiful, well-governed and advanced’ Dhaka, Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh had assumed the post of South City Corporation mayor on 16 May 2020. Meanwhile four years have passed already. But the problems faced by the city dwellers have not reduced even a bit.

A dynamic city means a city without traffic congestion. A beautiful city means a clean city. And, an advanced city means a city with all the modern citizen services available. None of this is seen in reality though.

To bring back order in public transport, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) had launched a bus service titled ‘Dhaka Nagar Paribahan’ through the bus route rationalisation committee. The bus service was first launched from Ghatarchar in Keraniganj to Kachpur on 26 December 2021. Later the service was extended to two other routes. But, that initiative did not succeed because of the bus owners’ noncooperation.