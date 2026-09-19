Monthly pension to range from Tk 18,000 to Tk 70,200

The pensions of retired government officials and employees will increase in five phases.

As a result, those who retired many years ago and receive relatively low pensions will see larger increases. This has been stated in the new pay structure.

The gazette notification on the new pay structure was published on Saturday.

The new structure is effective from 1 July. At the lowest level, pensioners who currently receive Tk 9,000 will now receive Tk 18,000. Meanwhile, those currently receiving the highest pensions, Tk 40,001 or more per month, will receive Tk 70,200.