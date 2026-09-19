New pay scale notification for govt employees: Higher salaries from July

The government has issued a notification on the new pay and allowances for government officials and employees. The Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance published the notification today, Saturday which has been titled the Service (Salary and Allowances) Order, 2026.

According to the new notification, from 1 July to 31 December, officials in grades 9 and above will receive 40 per cent of the additional basic pay under the new pay structure, while officials and employees in grades 10 to 20 will receive 50 per cent. This amount will be added to the salary drawn or due as of 30 June.