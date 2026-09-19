New pay scale notification for govt employees: Higher salaries from July
The government has issued a notification on the new pay and allowances for government officials and employees. The Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance published the notification today, Saturday which has been titled the Service (Salary and Allowances) Order, 2026.
According to the new notification, from 1 July to 31 December, officials in grades 9 and above will receive 40 per cent of the additional basic pay under the new pay structure, while officials and employees in grades 10 to 20 will receive 50 per cent. This amount will be added to the salary drawn or due as of 30 June.
In addition, from 1 January to 30 June 2027, officials in grades 9 and above will receive 70 per cent of the additional basic pay under the new pay structure, while officials and employees in grades 10 to 20 will receive 75 per cent.
From 1 July 2027, the full increase will come into effect. As the new pay structure has been effective from this 1 July, officials and employees will also receive arrears.
The notification further states that government officials and employees will begin receiving all other allowances under the new pay structure from 1 January 2028. Similarly, pensioners will also receive all benefits under the new pay structure.
Under the new pay structure, the basic salaries of officials in grades 1 to 10 will increase by up to 100 per cent. The basic salaries of government employees in grades 11 to 20 will increase by up to 142 per cent. Various allowances will also increase proportionately.
The new pay structure was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on 31 August. Now, the notification has been issued.
On 21 April, a 10-member committee headed by Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani was formed to recommend the implementation of the new pay structure for government employees. The committee finalised the recommendations.
Nearly a decade after the Eighth Pay Commission, the interim government formed the 23-member Ninth National Pay Commission on 27 July 2025. The commission submitted its report to then Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on 21 January this year. Former finance secretary Zakir Ahmed Khan headed the commission.