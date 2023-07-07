EU wants meaningful dialogue among political parties in Bangladesh

In order to foster trust in the electoral process in Bangladesh, it is essential for all parties involved to actively contribute. This includes facilitating a meaningful dialogue between the major political parties and civil society. Josep Borrell, the European Union's foreign policy chief, extended this message in a letter addressed to Ivan Stefanek, a representative from Slovakia in the European Parliament.

In the letter written on Thursday, Josep Borrell said that the European Union and member states will be closely involved with the country's government and all stakeholders regarding human rights, democracy and the rule of law in Bangladesh.

He also mentioned in the letter that EU always motivates all the political parties and citizens to exercise their political rights and participate in the parliamentary elections.