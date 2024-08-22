Chattogram’s rail communication snapped with rest of country
Rail communications between Chattogram and the rest of the country have been suspended due to worsening flood situation.
Several parts of railway tracks in Feni and Cumilla have been submerged, with water also flowing over a railway bridge.
In response to the situation, railway authorities have decided to halt all train services from Chattogram.
On Thursday morning, two trains departed from Chattogram railway station but were unable to reach their destinations.
According to information from the Eastern Railway, various parts of the Dohazari and Nazirhat routes in Chattogram have been submerged.
Water is flowing over railway tracks and bridges in Feni, and a railway bridge in Sylhet has also been inundated.
Additionally, parts of the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar railway line have been submerged, and landslides have covered the tracks.
Railway sources reported that the Subarna Express, bound for Dhaka, and the Paharika Express, bound for Sylhet, both departed from Chattogram on Thursday morning but could not reach their destinations due to the flooding.
The railway tracks from Feni to Fazilpur have been submerged.
There have also been reports of railway tracks in Cumilla went under floodwaters, and floodwater has accumulated at Feni Station.
Chattogram operates 11 intercity trains daily to Dhaka, Jamalpur, Sylhet, and Chandpur. Additionally, local and commuter trains regularly run to Cox's Bazar, Nazirhat, Chandpur, Dhaka, and Mymensingh.
Mohammad Saiful Islam, divisional manager of railways, said, "Water is flowing over the railway tracks and bridge in Feni, and a similar situation has been seen a railway bridge in Sylhet. Landslides have also affected the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar railway line. Running trains under these conditions is extremely dangerous. Therefore, for the safety of passengers and to protect railway assets, we have decided to suspend train services. A decision on resuming train operations will be made once the flood situation improves."