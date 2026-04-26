Power generation falls at 4 major plants, load shedding intensifies

Despite having nearly double the electricity generation capacity compared to demand, Bangladesh is unable to utilise it fully. Due to fuel shortages, unpaid dues, and technical faults, only about half of the capacity is being used.

Production has also declined at four major coal-fired power plants. As a result, load shedding has not eased even on weekly holidays (Friday–Saturday), when demand is usually lower. Without rainfall, the situation may persist for several more days.

According to sources at the Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) and Power Grid Company of Bangladesh PLC (PGCB), the country’s installed generation capacity is now around 29,000 megawatts.