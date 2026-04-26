Power supply
Power generation falls at 4 major plants, load shedding intensifies
Despite having nearly double the electricity generation capacity compared to demand, Bangladesh is unable to utilise it fully. Due to fuel shortages, unpaid dues, and technical faults, only about half of the capacity is being used.
Production has also declined at four major coal-fired power plants. As a result, load shedding has not eased even on weekly holidays (Friday–Saturday), when demand is usually lower. Without rainfall, the situation may persist for several more days.
According to sources at the Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) and Power Grid Company of Bangladesh PLC (PGCB), the country’s installed generation capacity is now around 29,000 megawatts.
However, in recent days, production has not exceeded 14,000 megawatts, and for most of the day it remains around 12,000 megawatts. Demand stands at 14,000–15,000 megawatts, resulting in load shedding of 2,000 to 2,500 megawatts.
Electricity demand in Bangladesh is mainly met by gas-, coal-, and oil-based power plants. About 43 per cent of generation capacity is gas-based, 22 per cent coal-based, and 19 per cent furnace oil-based. In addition, electricity is imported from a coal-fired plant owned by Adani Group.
Sector insiders say the country has long been facing a gas shortage. Gas-based plants have a capacity of 12,200 megawatts but are producing a maximum of only 5,200 megawatts.
Oil-based plants have a capacity of 6,000 megawatts, but during peak evening demand, only 2,500 to 3,000 megawatts are generated—mainly between evening and 10:00 pm.
Coal-based generation capacity, including the Adani plant in Jharkhand, India, is about 8,300 megawatts, but current production stands at around 5,100 megawatts.
Experts say that since gas shortages were anticipated, coal plants—which generate electricity at lower cost—should have been kept fully operational. Meanwhile, oil-based plants are unable to increase output due to unpaid dues. Running these plants would increase government subsidies, which the authorities are reluctant to do.
BPDB Member (Generation) Zahurul Islam told Prothom Alo that efforts are ongoing to maximise generation despite the fuel crisis. “Sudden technical issues at several plants have made it difficult to reduce the power deficit. Repairs are underway, and coal supply is being increased. Generation will rise soon,” he said.
Coal shortages and technical faults
Officials say the crisis has worsened due to four coal-based power plants. Two are facing technical faults, one has a coal shortage, and another is affected by unpaid bills. These four plants have a combined capacity of 4,354 megawatts, but only 1,662 megawatts were generated on Saturday—just 38 per cent of capacity.
At the Adani Power Plant Jharkhand, which has two 800-megawatt units and is the single largest supplier, production had reached about 1,500 megawatts earlier in April. However, one unit was shut down on 22 April due to technical faults, reducing output to 750 megawatts. This has increased load shedding in Rajshahi Division. The unit is expected to resume within a few days.
A 1,244-megawatt coal plant in Patuakhali, jointly owned by Bangladesh and China, is struggling due to coal shortages and produced only about 300 megawatts at peak yesterday. Output may increase within the week, and another unit could start next month.
The Bashkhali power plant in Chattogram, built through private Chinese investment, has a capacity of 1,224 megawatts from two units. Due to unpaid bills, coal imports have been disrupted, forcing one unit to shut down. The other unit is producing 612 megawatts. The first unit may resume on 28 April.
Coal available, but plants not ready
The country’s only coal-fired plant using domestic coal is the Barapukuria plant in Parbatipur, Dinajpur, has a capacity of 450 megawatts across three units. Despite having coal stockpiled, it is unable to generate electricity.
The first and second units are very old and frequently shut down. The second unit has been offline since 2020 due to lack of a repair contract.
Sources say the first unit shut down Wednesday night due to a boiler pipe burst. Although it was repaired after 48 hours, it broke down again after just 15 hours of operation. It may take two to three days to resume operation.
The third unit, the most important with a capacity of 275 megawatts, is currently under maintenance and is expected to resume full operation by 15 May. With all three units down, electricity supply in northern regions has decreased, increasing load shedding in Rangpur Division.
Load shedding persists
PDB and PGCB forecast that load shedding could exceed 2,700 megawatts at night. During the day, it reached around 2,300 megawatts, with supply at about 12,300 megawatts. On Friday, load shedding exceeded 2,500 megawatts, and it may increase further on Sunday.
Energy adviser M Shamsul Alam of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) said there is no link between coal supply issues and the Middle East conflict. “Preparations should have been taken before summer. If all coal plants were operational, there would be no power shortage. A vested group is keeping the crisis alive to justify running expensive oil-based plants,” he said.