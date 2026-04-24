Heatwave in 21 districts, load shedding worsens public suffering

Rickshaw puller Rafiqul Islam (54) was standing near the railway station area in Jashore town around 8:00pm on Thursday. The temperature in Jashore that day was 38°C, according to the Meteorological Department—though he was unaware of the official figure. What he did know, however, was the intensity of the heat he had endured.

“It was unbearably hot today—impossible to describe. I haven’t seen heat like this before. Where I live, the electricity went four times. Even at night, it keeps coming and going. It’s extremely difficult,” he said.

This April’s heat has been made even more unbearable by load shedding. Rafiqul told Prothom Alo that he drove his rickshaw continuously from 9:00am to 4:00pm. After taking a short break, he went back to his mess to rest—only to find there was no electricity, meaning no fan either.