Power sector
Load-shedding effectively means reduced electricity supply in rural areas, entrenching power-discrimination
Electricity shortages are rising alongside the heat. Demand for power has exceeded 16,000 megawatts, yet generation remains between 13,000 and 14,000 megawatts. To bridge the gap, regular load-shedding is being carried out—almost entirely imposed on rural populations. Dhaka city, by contrast, is being deliberately kept largely free of outages.
Stakeholders in the power sector say that for several years, routine load-shedding has occurred during the summer season. To manage deficits, supply is first reduced in rural areas. Only when the shortfall widens further is limited load-shedding introduced in urban areas—and even then, it remains far lower than in the countryside.
The main authority for electricity generation and supply in the country is the Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB). Under its direction, power is transmitted by Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB), while six distribution companies deliver electricity to consumers, the largest being the Rural Electrification Board (REB).
Data from these three entities show that on 15 April 2023, peak load-shedding reached 2,506 megawatts, of which 2,229 megawatts occurred under REB. Centrally compiled figures show that on 4 April 2024, peak load-shedding was 1,890 megawatts, though REB’s own data recorded 2,011 megawatts.
REB was unable to preserve load-shedding data for April 2025. On 20 April this year, PGCB reported 1,840 megawatts of load-shedding, whereas REB’s figure for the same period was 2,897 megawatts.
M Shamsul Alam, energy adviser to the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), told Prothom Alo that REB’s data indicate discrepancies in official figures. Central estimates tend to understate demand, creating the impression of a smaller deficit. In reality, load-shedding is higher.
He further said, as electricity is supplied to consumers by distribution companies, their data are more reliable. He added that REB supplies electricity across rural Bangladesh, and allocating it less power effectively deprives rural populations.
In Chattogram, electricity is reportedly interrupted five to six times a day, with each outage lasting between half an hour and one hour. Conditions in rural areas are even worse.
Shamsul Alam described this deprivation as unfortunate, noting that it has persisted for years. A more equitable distribution of load-shedding, he argued, would make the burden more tolerable for all.
Electricity in Dhaka is supplied by Dhaka Electric Supply Company (DESCO) and Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC). Responsible officials from these organisations said that although DPDC’s demand exceeds 2,000 megawatts, it is receiving full supply. DESCO is also being supplied according to demand.
In northern urban areas, the Northern Electricity Supply Company (NESCO) reported that on 19 April, during peak demand of 730 megawatts, it faced a shortfall of 30–35 megawatts, resulting in load-shedding of 30 minutes to one hour in some areas.
In the south-west, the West Zone Power Distribution Company (WZPDCO) recorded peak demand of 708 megawatts and a shortfall of around 50 megawatts, requiring minimal load-shedding.
PDB Chairman Rezaul Karim told Prothom Alo that gas supply has declined and two power plants are still facing coal shortages. Efforts are underway to increase fuel supply, and the situation may improve somewhat next week.
He added that instructions were issued on Tuesday to distribute electricity more evenly among all distribution companies, and similar directives would be given nationwide on Wednesday—so that shortages are shared across all areas, not just rural ones.
Fuel shortages reduce generation
The country’s current installed electricity generation capacity stands at 29,000 megawatts. Peak demand this summer could reach 18,500 megawatts. So far, the highest demand has been 16,350 megawatts, at which point around 1,500 megawatts of load-shedding was required.
REB’s data indicate discrepancies in official figures. Central estimates tend to understate demand, creating the impression of a smaller deficit. In reality, load-shedding is higher.M Shamsul Alam, energy adviser to CAB
At times during the day, outages have exceeded 2,000 megawatts—particularly at night when demand rises. Closing shops and shopping centres at 7:00 pm has somewhat reduced demand.
According to PGCB, there are 136 power plants in total. Of these, 13 are offline due to gas shortages, nine due to lack of fuel oil, and eight for maintenance. Among the remaining plants, 17 are solar and cannot generate electricity at night. Five diesel-fired plants are also kept shut due to high costs.
Sector insiders say that during the previous Awami League government, power plants were built without ensuring fuel supply, increasing dependence on imports. Any disruption in fuel imports or global supply chains leads directly to higher load-shedding.
Since 2022, foreign exchange shortages have disrupted fuel imports—ironically driven in part by the same import dependence. Even during the previous Awami League government, power plants remained idle while load-shedding continued, and capacity payments had to be made.
Under the current BNP administration, these legacy problems have been compounded by fuel shortages linked to conflict in the Middle East.
At the same time, there are substantial outstanding liabilities left by the previous administration. The PDB must clear around Tk 52,000 crore in arrears.
India’s Adani Power has issued reminders seeking payment of dues. Around 1,500 megawatts of electricity is currently being supplied from its plant, but it has warned that supply could be disrupted if payments are not made on time.
According to PDB, ensuring uninterrupted electricity during summer would require a daily gas supply of 120 crore cubic feet. Last year, supply averaged 100 crore cubic feet per day; this year it stands at around 90 crore cubic feet, reducing generation by about 600 megawatts. Indonesia has curtailed coal exports due to the Middle East conflict, disrupting supply to Bangladesh. As a result, plants cannot operate at full capacity.
A 1,320-megawatt plant in Patuakhali is currently shut down due to coal shortages, while the Banshkhali plant in Chattogram, of the same capacity, is operating at less than half capacity. Oil-run plants are unable to purchase fuel due to unpaid bills, further limiting output. Consequently, supply continues to fall short of demand.
Gas-based generation capacity stands at 12,200 megawatts, but output from these plants is currently limited to just over 5,200 megawatts.
Suffering in villages, strain on REB
Currently, there are around 49.7 million electricity consumers in the country, of whom around 37.7 million are served by the Rural Electrification Board (REB). These consumers are supplied electricity through 80 rural electricity associations across the country.
According to REB data, on Monday (20 April) the organisation recorded load-shedding exceeding 2,000 megawatts per hour at 3:00 pm, 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm and 9:00 pm.
REB data further shows that at 7:00 pm on Monday, demand stood at 10,235 megawatts while supply was 7,338 megawatts. At 8:00 pm, demand rose to 10,447 megawatts, with a supply deficit of 2,414 megawatts.
Under instructions from the PDB, electricity distribution among distribution companies is coordinated through the National Load Dispatch Centre (NLDC) of PGCB. A recent supply plan shows that Dhaka’s two distribution companies—DESCO and DPDC—have been kept free from load-shedding, while the remaining five distribution companies outside Dhaka are instructed to share the load-shedding burden equally.
In Chattogram, electricity is reportedly interrupted five to six times a day, with each outage lasting between half an hour and one hour. Conditions in rural areas are even worse.
Lohagara Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Iqbal Hossain said load-shedding is making it difficult to maintain normal healthcare services.
Chattogram Palli Bidyut Samity-1 Senior General Manager Engineer Nur Mohammad said his area is receiving 30 to 40 per cent less electricity than required on a daily basis.
Similar conditions have been reported in various rural areas outside Dhaka. Rural electricity associations are receiving 25 to 30 per cent less supply than demand, and in some areas the shortfall is even higher, leading to load-shedding of 6 to 8 hours.
People are suffering in extreme heat and are forced to live in darkness at night. Students preparing for SSC examinations are falling behind, while irrigation and rural economic activities are being disrupted.
In Cumilla’s Burichang upazila, Jasim Uddin, owner of an electricity-run irrigation pump in Bhanti area, told Prothom Alo that they are without electricity for 7 to 8 hours out of 24. The pump lifts water from the Gomti River to irrigate farmland, but severe load-shedding is preventing proper irrigation for Boro rice cultivation, forcing them to face constant complaints from farmers.