PM leaves for London, NY to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral, 77th UNGA

The flight is scheduled to reach London Stansted International Airport at 16.45 hours where she will be received by High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the United Kingdom Saida Muna Tasneem.

On the second day, on 16 September, Secretary General of Commonwealth Patricia Scotland will pay a courtesy call on her at place of residence.

Later, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, UK, Minister for South Asia, North Africa, the United Nations and the Commonwealth at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) will also pay a courtesy call on her at place of residence.