Upazila Parishad elections: 25 candidates win uncontested
A total of 25 candidates, including six chairmen, have emerged victorious uncontested in the first phase of upazila parishad elections, though more than two weeks are still left before the voting.
According to the election commission sources, six chairmen, nine vice-chairmen, and 10 female vice-chairmen have won in the elections that are scheduled to take place on 8 May.
The elections into upazilas will be held in four phases, while the first phase is slated for 8 May.
All the chairmen, vice-chairmen, and female vice-chairmen in Bagerhat sadar, Munshiganj sadar, Shibchar in Madaripur, and Parshuram in Feni have won the elections uncontested.
Apart from them, the chairmen of Saghata upazila parishad in Gaibandha and Singra upazila parishad in Natore secured unopposed victory before the polling.
The chairman of Rowangchhari upazila parishad also won uncontested, but the election commission postponed polls for the upazila.
The vice chairman and female vice chairman of Baliadangi upazila parishad in Thakurgaon and Damurhuda in Chuadanga have been elected unopposed.
The vice chairmen in Sandwip of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar sadar, Kawkhali of Rangamati also won unopposed.
Besides, the female vice chairman candidates in Kushtia Sadar upazila, Barlekha upazila in Moulvibazar, Bera upazila in Pabna, and Hakimpur upazila in Dinajpur have won the elections unopposed.