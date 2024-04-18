Upazila parishad: Relatives of ministers, MPs asked not to contest in polls
Ruling Awami League has directed the offspring, family members and close relatives of the party's ministers and members of parliament, not to contest in the upazila parishad polls.
The party's organising secretaries have already begun informing the ministers and MPs of their respective divisions about this directive.
Warning has been issued that even after that if anyone refuses to step back from the election, organisational measures, including expulsion, may be taken against them.
The Awami League office has confirmed the matter. Awami League organising secretary SM Kamal Hossain told Prothom Alo that a decision has been taken to this end. Party general secretary Obaidul Quader, on behalf of the party president Sheikh Hasina, issued these directives. They are conveying the message to their respective divisions.
The upazila election is being held in five phases this time. Elections will be held in 150 upazilas in the first phase. According to Prothom Alo investigations, the offspring, family members and close relatives of ministers and MPs have become candidates for the post of chairman in 14 upazilas of the first phase. Awami League party sources say that the decision regarding ministers and MPs will be applicable to the remaining four phases of the upazila election.
Member of parliament Ekramul Karim Chowdhury has threatened not to carry out any development work in Subarnachar of Noakhali if his son is not elected there. In Natore, allegations have arisen against Lutful Habib of abducting his rival candidate. Awami League sources say that when reports of these incidents and other instances of conflict came to the attention of party president, prime minister Sheikh Hasina, she expressed her anger and instructed party general secretary Obaidul Quader to ensure that the children, family members and close relatives of ministers and MPs move away from the election.
Sources say that upon receiving these instructions from the party chief, Obaidul Quader today, Thursday, held an informal meeting at the Awami League president Sheikh Hasina's political office in Dhanmondi.
Present at the meeting were the acting organising secretary, office secretary and deputy office secretary. Obaidul Quader instructed the organising secretary and the office to draw up a list of all the ministers and MPs whose relatives and family members are contesting in the polls. The acting organising secretary immediately made phone calls to the Madaripur Sadar MP and party presidium member Shahjahan Khan as well as Noakhali's Ekramul Karim Chowdhury and informed them of the party decision.
The sons of the two members of parliament are candidates for the post of chairmen in two upazilas. The MPs are openly working in favour of their MPs.
A certain Awami League leader, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that at the demand of the party leaders, the party symbol was not used in the local government election. The objective was to ensure that everyone could contest and that the election would be free of influence. But once the election began, the ministers and MPs fielded their own offspring, family members and close relatives and exerted their influence. Party chief Sheikh Hasina did not appreciate this and has issued stern orders to keep the election free of influence.
Party sources say that instructions have also been issued so that the ministers and ministers not be involved overtly or covertly in the upazila election, even outside of their children, family members and close relatives.
Other than their relatives and family members, the ministers and MPs are out to increase their influence at the local level by creating 'my man' candidates of their choice. This is upsetting the balance at the grassroots, party policymakers feel. The ministers and MPs are also trying to use the administration and police. That is why this stern stance has been taken up.
Awami League sources say the next session of parliament is on 2 May. A meeting of Awami League's parliamentary party may be summoned during the session. At the meeting, the prime minister herself will hold up her views concerning the ministers and MPs in the upazila polls. She will issue instructions to stay away from exerting influence. Awami League central working committee meeting may also be held soon. The matter may be discussed then too. Awami league constitution has provision of directly expelling anyone who violates the party decision.
The government has also instructed the local administration and police in various ways so that the ministers and MPs cannot exert their influence in the upazila election. Awami League leaders are also instructing the administration of the various districts to function neutrally.
Unwilling to be named, an Awami League leader told Prothom Alo that BNP and Jamaat have boycotted the election. It had been expected that massive numbers of their candidates would contest in the election, but that is not likely to happen. Now if ministers and MPs exert their influence, then the election will be meaningless. That is why the party policymakers are making an effort so that the election is fair and that there is an increased voter turnout. If ministers and MPs are not involved, there will also be less conflict and clashes.