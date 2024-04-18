Upazila parishad: Relatives of ministers, MPs asked not to contest in polls

The sons of the two members of parliament are candidates for the post of chairmen in two upazilas. The MPs are openly working in favour of their MPs.

A certain Awami League leader, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that at the demand of the party leaders, the party symbol was not used in the local government election. The objective was to ensure that everyone could contest and that the election would be free of influence. But once the election began, the ministers and MPs fielded their own offspring, family members and close relatives and exerted their influence. Party chief Sheikh Hasina did not appreciate this and has issued stern orders to keep the election free of influence.

Party sources say that instructions have also been issued so that the ministers and ministers not be involved overtly or covertly in the upazila election, even outside of their children, family members and close relatives.

Other than their relatives and family members, the ministers and MPs are out to increase their influence at the local level by creating 'my man' candidates of their choice. This is upsetting the balance at the grassroots, party policymakers feel. The ministers and MPs are also trying to use the administration and police. That is why this stern stance has been taken up.

Awami League sources say the next session of parliament is on 2 May. A meeting of Awami League's parliamentary party may be summoned during the session. At the meeting, the prime minister herself will hold up her views concerning the ministers and MPs in the upazila polls. She will issue instructions to stay away from exerting influence. Awami League central working committee meeting may also be held soon. The matter may be discussed then too. Awami league constitution has provision of directly expelling anyone who violates the party decision.