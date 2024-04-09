Conflict between MPs and grassroots increasing further

The gulf between Awami League’s grassroots and Members of Parliament (MPs) and ministers has widened further centering the upcoming upazila parishad election. In some places the Awami League leaders have faced off the party MPs. The reason for such a situation is that the MPs have picked their relatives, family members and loyalists as upazila polls candidates, much to the chagrin of the grassroots leaders. Due to such a situation, the central leadership is receiving complaints every day from the grassroots.

The MPs did not have much role to play when the candidates used to be selected by the party. Also, the MPs could not exert much influence as they did not have a chance to take part in election campaigns. But many Awami League leaders think ministers-MPs would be able to influence the upazila polls most this time as the election will not be held under party symbol.

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader made repeated calls to the ministers-MPs not to exert any influence in the polls, but his calls are not being heeded. Party sources said the administration might need to be used in some cases to tackle the situation. The administration would be given a message to take stern action if risk of conflict arises anywhere.

