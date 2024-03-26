Biman resumes Dhaka-Rome-Dhaka flight after 9 years

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Faruk Khan will inaugurate the flight as the chief guest along with Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh Antonio Alessandro at 9:30pm at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).

The inaugural flight is schedule to depart Dhaka at 3:30am. The decision to resume the flight was thoroughly assessed from a commercial standpoint while Bangladeshi expatriates in Rome have increased sevenfold since 2009, said the Biman CEO.

"The planning of Biman's route expansion to different cities in Europe is a reflection of Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's commitment to the expatriate Bangladeshis," he said.