Mega theft at Biman: Who will take liability of loss worth billions 

As per the audit report of government’s Commercial Audit Directorate, the financial proposal prior to the agreement underrated the cost against certain services and included hidden expenditure for some other services.

Then again, expenditure for some services has been mentioned in the agreement without including those on the financial proposal. There are allegations that several officials including a current director of Biman are involved in this scam.

It can be seen that Biman signed a ten-year contract with software and technological service providing company Sabre Global Incorporation in September 2021.

According to the contract, Biman Bangladesh Airlines will get services like global distribution system (GDS) to be used by agents involved in ticket booking and sales, passenger service system (PSS) used in ticket sales of the airlines, departure control system (DCS) related to other service management including airport check-in and boarding pass related to departure control system (DCS), e-commerce and loyalty services from this company.