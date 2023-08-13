None can come to power by burning people, property: Info minister

In response to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's statement - 'If BNP does not come to power in the next elections, the country will go back 50 years and it will be destroyed', the minister said BNP will go back 50 years if it does not join the next elections and it will be difficult for them to survive as a party.

Hasan Mahmud also said the whole world is appreciating the way the country has progressed in the last 14 and half years.

The secretary general of the United Nations, the prime minister of India, the president of the United States, the chief economist and president of the World Bank, different statesmen and the top newspapers of the world also praised Bangladesh for its development spree, he added.

It is sad but true that BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul or his other leaders do not see that, he said, adding that it is the wretchedness of their consciousness, the unhappiness of politics and the pretense of not seeing it, he continued.

About BNP's demand for a caretaker government, the information minister said Fakhrul has love for Pakistan as he (Fakhrul) stated a few days ago that Pakistan was better.