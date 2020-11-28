72pc of people in Bangladesh see govt corruption as 'biggest problem'

A total of 72 per cent of people in Bangladesh see government corruption as the 'biggest problem'. Among those who used government services over the past 12 months, 24 per cent had to pay bribes at least once. These observations were made in Transparency International's report, 'Global Corruption Barometer - Asia 2020'.
The international anti-corruption organisation, Transparency International (TI), published the report on Tuesday on its website. The report is basically based on a survey carried out on 20,000 citizens of 17 countries of Asia. The survey was run from March 2019 to September 2020.
According to the report, one-fourth of these 17 countries were run under autocratic regimes. The civic and political rights of the people in these countries were limited and so was their freedom of speech. One in every four of the respondents in the survey indicated that corruption was a big problem in their respective countries. And one in every five said they had paid bribes to avail government services.
Concerning Bangladesh, the report stated that the people had to pay the most bribes to police among the prevailing government services. This accounted for 37 per cent. And 35 per cent had to pay bribes to local government officials.
Executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), Iftekharuzzaman, speaking about the issue, said corruption is a serious problem in government institutions. The report is a reflection of this reality.
Indonesia has the highest number of people who, on the whole, feel that government corruption is a 'big problem'. Around 92 per cent of the people there feel that way. In Taiwan, 91 per cent and in the Maldives, 90 per cent of the people see government corruption as a major problem. In India, 89 per cent of the people are of this view. In Cambodia, 33 per cent of the people do not see government corruption as a major problem and in Myanmar, 50 per cent of the people are not of the view that government corruption is a big problem.
In Asia, one in every four persons is familiar with the name of their respective country's anti-corruption institution. And 63 per cent feel that the anti-corruption institution of their country is doing a good job. Among 17 countries of Asia, the people of Myanmar have the highest confidence in their anti-corruption institution.
Around 94 per cent of the people there have trust in their anti-corruption institution. However, experts there are concerned that while proper investigation is carried out into the corruption allegations of high government officials, there is laxity in this regard when it comes to military officials.
After Myanmar, the people of Bangladesh have the most trust in the anti-corruption institution. Here 86 per cent have confidence in the country's anti-corruption body.
Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) chairman Iqbal Mahmud said, "I am happy with this report. The theme of this year's international anti-corruption day (9 December), is 'truth, trust and transparency.' This trust keeps the institutions alive. This trust must be earned by serving the people. We endeavour to do that."
He went on to say, "It cannot be denied that corruption exists. Over the past four or five years, corruption in the government sector has lessened. However, it has not lessened in keeping with people's expectations. Everyone must be alert about corruption from their respective positions."
Among the respondents of the survey, 38 per cent felt that corruption was on a rise. And 28 per cent felt that it was as before.
According to the report, though the people see government corruption as a big problem, they also support the steps taken by respective governments against corruption. In the survey, 61 per cent of the respondents said that their respective government was taking good measures against corruption. Again, 32 per cent of the people felt that most members of parliament, or all of them, were involved in corruption.
Iftekharuzzaman, however, had a different explanation about 86 per cent of the people in the country having confidence in ACC. He said that what that confidence actually means, must be determined. In a sense, the people are dependent on ACC because the commission's legal institutional responsibility is to prevent corruption. That is why people rely on ACC and want to trust it.
He further said this survey was taken over telephone and so people were rather cautious in their answers. This could have been reflected in their response.