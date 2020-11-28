72pc of people in Bangladesh see govt corruption as 'biggest problem'

Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) chairman Iqbal Mahmud said, "I am happy with this report. The theme of this year's international anti-corruption day (9 December), is 'truth, trust and transparency.' This trust keeps the institutions alive. This trust must be earned by serving the people. We endeavour to do that."

He went on to say, "It cannot be denied that corruption exists. Over the past four or five years, corruption in the government sector has lessened. However, it has not lessened in keeping with people's expectations. Everyone must be alert about corruption from their respective positions."

Among the respondents of the survey, 38 per cent felt that corruption was on a rise. And 28 per cent felt that it was as before.

According to the report, though the people see government corruption as a big problem, they also support the steps taken by respective governments against corruption. In the survey, 61 per cent of the respondents said that their respective government was taking good measures against corruption. Again, 32 per cent of the people felt that most members of parliament, or all of them, were involved in corruption.

Iftekharuzzaman, however, had a different explanation about 86 per cent of the people in the country having confidence in ACC. He said that what that confidence actually means, must be determined. In a sense, the people are dependent on ACC because the commission's legal institutional responsibility is to prevent corruption. That is why people rely on ACC and want to trust it.

He further said this survey was taken over telephone and so people were rather cautious in their answers. This could have been reflected in their response.