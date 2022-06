The government has promoted a total 73 superintendents of police (SPs) to the rank of additional deputy inspectors general (Adi DIGs) of police.

Public security division of the home ministry last night issued a gazette notification signed by deputy secretary Dhananjay Kumar Das.

The home ministry has given the promotion to these SPs upon a recommendation by the departmental promotion committee (DPC) of the home ministry on Thursday and later the ministry issued the notification.