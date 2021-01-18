7,344 centres to be set up to vaccinate people: DGHS

The government has planned to set up a total of 7,344 booths, like polling centres, to vaccinate people around the country, officials have said.

However, unlike the polling booths in schools and community centres, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will set up vaccination centres at union parishads, upazila’s health complexes, district or sadar hospital, public and private medical college hospital, specialised hospitals, police hospitals, BGB Hospitals, combined military hospitals and chest disease hospital.

Line director of DGHS’s Maternal, Neonatal and Child health programmes, Md Shamsul Haque said, “we will set up a total 7,344 vaccination centres around the country.”

DGHS said corona vaccine will not be given to anyone below the age of 18. Besides, pregnant mothers will not get the dose against COVID-19. People need to complete online registration to get vaccinated. Upon registration, vaccine-recipients will get a COVID-19 vaccination card.